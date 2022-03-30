Partner Insight: Eliminating barriers to a diverse workforce: Three ways to help end recruitment biases

According to one study, even people who are made aware of a person's sexual orientation prior to seeing them often choose to disregard this information and base their judgement on the individual's physical appearance instead.

In a business environment, unconscious - and in some cases conscious - bias can therefore be a major barrier to recruiting a diverse workforce.

"Unconscious, conscious, and structural biases come into play in the recruitment process, so it's important that we are self-aware of what our biases are and take the steps to educate ourselves to ensure they don't impact on our behaviour and decisions," said Kate Hassey, Head of Distribution Oversight at HSBC Global Asset Management Investment Funds.

Asset managers are tackling this problem in a number of ways, including by widening their hiring horizons to ensure job opportunities attract a diverse range of applicants.

Here, we highlight three approaches that can help stamp out recruitment biases.

1. Collecting diversity data

According to the Social Mobility Foundation, which supports greater inclusion for people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, quality data is crucial to the development of an unbiased recruitment process.

As it's 2021 Employer Index Report says: "Collecting data is the vital first step in creating more inclusive workplaces."

Investment Association (IA) chief executive Chris Cummings agrees. "Data is the empowerment of D&I and is essential to drive change," he added.