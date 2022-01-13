Partner Insight: Diversity & Inclusion - "If you can't measure it, you can't manage it"

However, whatever data protection regulations you are grappling with, you can't capture authentic workplace data without your employees' participation. So, the biggest challenge for many employers remains to get their employees on board. "The main barriers to collecting data on D&I include availability of data, privacy, and country specific laws" Ashraf says.

Gaining your employees' trust and persuading them to engage with D&I data drives requires complete transparency around the data you want and why.

Ways to achieve this, while also communicating D&I targets and policies, include:

• Publishing articles in newsletters and on chat platforms • Diffusing video messages advocating the value of diversity data • Training line managers to capture data sensitively during appraisals • Running Q&A sessions on diversity and data collection • Including D&I questions in employee surveys

"Our leadership teams are driving numerous campaigns promoting the need for meaningful data and explaining what we do with the data and why we need it," Ashraf says.

Strategies that are helping firms understand the impact of their D&I initiatives, meanwhile, include collecting recruitment data showing which candidates progress and measuring retention and promotion statistics to see which employees are taking on more senior roles.

