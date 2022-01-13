Failure on climate action is said to be one of the leading risks facing the world, according to the NGO. A "disorderly" transition to net zero is set to "exacerbate" inequalities.

WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi said; "Climate change is already manifesting rapidly in the form of droughts, fires, floods, resource scarcity and species loss, among other impacts."

She highlighted the multiple cities around the world experiencing extreme temperatures. Madrid saw a record high of 42.7°C in 2020 alone, while Dallas sunk to a 72-year low of -19°C.

Meanwhile, regions in the Arctic experienced average summer temperatures 10°C higher than usual.

WEF said "divergent economic recovery threatens collaboration on global challenges", meanwhile issues stemming from the panemic are set to persist.

The global outlook remains weak, according to the WEF. Rising commodity prices, inflation, and debt are emerging risks.

"Geopolitical tensions and rising competition over climate-friendly raw materials also further threatem to undermine international cooperation on green transition progress.

"Moreover, with another spike in Covid-19 cases towards the end of 2021, the pandemic continues to stifle countries' ability to facilitate a sustained recovery.

"The economic fallout from the pandemic is compounding with labour market imbalances, protectionism, and widening digital, education and skills gaps that risk splitting the world into divergent trajectories."

The NGO argued "widening disparities" between and within nations will "make it more difficult to control Covid-19 and its variants".

"It will also risk stalling, not reversing, joint action against shared threats that the world cannot afford to overlook," said Zahidi.

Meanwhile, global testing for the virus - which has led to the deaths of around 3.4% of reported cases - is on the rise, according to data from the World Health Organisation as of March 2020.

In a recent Investment Week podcast on emerging markets, Holborn Assets wealth manager Heinrich Slabber argued restrictions implemented by governments are now more of a risk to global economic recovery than the pandemic itself.

Two years down the line, he said, the issue is not Covid itself, but how governments act.

In WEF's Global Risks report last year, the NGO had already warned of the potential knock-on economic risks that are "now clear and present dangers".

"Supply chain disruptions, inflation, debt, labour market gaps, protectionism and educational disparities are moving the world economy into choppy waters that both rapidly and slowly recovering countries alike will need to navigate to restore social cohesion, boost employment and thrive," the report stated.

"These difficulties are impeding the visibility of emerging challenges, which include climate transition disorder, increased cyber vulnerabilities, greater barriers to international mobility, and crowding and competition in space.

"Restoring trust and fostering cooperation within and between countries will be crucial to addressing these challenges and preventing the world from drifting further apart."

In particular, a "disorderly climate transition" characterised by "divergent" agendas between nations with drive countries apart and "bifurcate" societies.

This will create "barriers to cooperation" within the World Economic Forum's global agenda, the NGO stated.

Zahidi said; "Shifting away from carbon-intense industries, which currently employ millions of workers, will trigger economic volatility, deepen unemployment and increase societal and geopolitical tensions.

"Adopting hasty environmental policies will also have unintended consequences for nature—there are still many unknown risks from deploying untested biotechnical and geoengineering technologies—while lack of public support for land use transitions or new pricing schemes will create political complications that further slow action.

"A transition that fails to account for societal implications will exacerbate inequalities within and between countries, heightening geopolitical frictions."