Industry Voice Video: View from the Investment Committee - Resiliency Through Flexibility

Lower yields are signalling the possibility of a slowing recovery, but PIMCO has several ideas to stay flexible to help maintain returns and hedge against risk, according to Group CIO Dan Ivascyn.
In the video below Kim Stafford, Global Head of Product Strategy at PIMCO talks to Dan as he takes an inside look at recent discussions taking place within PIMCO's Investment Committee.
