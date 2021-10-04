Industry Voice Video: View from the Investment Committee - Resiliency Through Flexibility

PIMCO
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read

Lower yields are signalling the possibility of a slowing recovery, but PIMCO has several ideas to stay flexible to help maintain returns and hedge against risk, according to Group CIO Dan Ivascyn.

In the video below Kim Stafford, Global Head of Product Strategy at PIMCO talks to Dan as he takes an inside look at recent discussions taking place within PIMCO's Investment Committee. 

 

 

 

For investment professionals only. PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) Ltd (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe Ltd - Italy (Company No. 07533910969) are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. PIMCO Europe Ltd services are available only to professional clients as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority's Handbook and are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Investment

Investment Week digital edition - 4 October 2021
Investment

Investment Week digital edition - 4 October 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

Investment Week
clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Financial inclusion - an economic opportunity for all
Investment

Industry Voice: Financial inclusion - an economic opportunity for all

Financial inclusion is commonly defined as ‘access to and use of formal financial services'. Despite considerable progress on reducing absolute global poverty over the last 20 years, worldwide, billions of people remain unbanked, uninsured and without...

Filippo Alloatti, Henry Biddle and Roland Bosch @ Federated Hermes
clock 04 October 2021 • 3 min read
Ernst Knacke of Shard Capital
Investment

Investor returns, misperceptions and the art of active management

Poor investor outcomes have been consistent

Ernst Knacke
clock 01 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 