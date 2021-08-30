ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Voice Video: How do you capture opportunities in a recovery environment?

Sponsored by Quilter Investors
clock 30 August 2021 • 2 min read

Co-managers of the Cirilium Blend portfolios, Ian Jensen-Humphreys and Sacha Chorley, discuss what they see as the main opportunities and risks going forward for investors. They also explain how their styles and experience complement each and help them to manage a diversified range of portfolios designed to meet investors' needs.

 

Watch the second and third parts of this three-part series here. 

For more information on Quilter Investors Cirilium Blend portfolios, click on the button below.

 

 

 

Important information

Investment involves risk. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Because of this, an investor is not certain to make a profit on an investment and may lose money. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall.

This communication is issued by Quilter Investors Limited ("Quilter Investors"), Senator House, 85 Queen Victoria Street, London, England, EC4V 4AB. Quilter Investors is registered in England and Wales (number: 04227837) and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 208543) but is not licensed or regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS").

Quilter Investors Cirilium Adventurous Blend Portfolio, Quilter Investors Cirilium Balanced Blend Portfolio, Quilter Investors Cirilium Conservative Blend Portfolio, Quilter Investors Cirilium Dynamic Blend Portfolio, and Quilter Investors Cirilium Moderate Blend Portfolio ("the Funds"), are sub-funds of Quilter Investors Cirilium OEIC, an investment company with variable capital incorporated in England and Wales.

Quilter Investors Cirilium OEIC is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as a non-UCITS retail scheme and can be distributed to the public in the United Kingdom. 

Quilter Investors uses all reasonable skill and care in compiling the information in this communication which is accurate only on the date of this communication. You should not rely upon the information in this communication in making investment decisions. Nothing in this communication constitutes advice or personal recommendation. An investor should read the Key Investor Information Document(s) ("KIID") before investing in any sub-fund of Quilter Investors Cirilium OEIC. The KIID and the prospectus can be obtained from www.quilterinvestors.com in English.

The Funds invest principally in other collective investment schemes. Your attention is drawn to the stated investment policy which is set out in the prospectus.

