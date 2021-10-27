Partner Content: Is active engagement crucial to a sustainable strategy?

Hardeep Tawakley
clock • 1 min read

Investors have seen a rapid move towards ESG over the last few years, but this is also changing the broader approach to investing ideals according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments fund manager Sonal Sagar.

Investing sustainably is high on the fund management agenda in 2021, with managers investment approaches evolving as demand for strategies that achieve market-rate returns whilst simultaneously consider the positive environmental impact grows.

Yet inconsistencies in terms of what sustainable/ESG investing comprises is creating instances of greenwashing and inconsistent disclosures, meaning fund managers like Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Sonal Sagar have to work harder to define their strategies - and responsibilities as sustainable asset managers. 

We speak to Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK Sustainable Equity fund manager Sonal Sagar and responsible investment analyst Michael Hamblett about the need to stand out in a crowded ESG sector; and how they are achieving this in a challenging environment.

Click here to read the full interview and more about how fund managers are learning to stand out in a crowded ESG sector, in our latest Three Minutes With… digital guide.

 

