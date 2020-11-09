Industry Voice: Understanding sustainable credit

Shalin Shah, Senior Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), explains RLAM's long-established approach to sustainable credit and how our 10-year-plus head start in sustainable credit has given us time to develop a differentiated investment process based not just on data-driven models. We've learned to be flexible and understand the differences between equity and debt when considering sustainable criteria: what works for one often isn't relevant or important for the other.

Read the article

