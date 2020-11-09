Waverton strengthens adviser distribution team

Waverton Investment Management has hired Andrew Denham-Davis as a business development manager to help boost its adviser solutions team.

Denham-Davis joins Waverton from ThomasLloyd Group after only eight months with the firm, where he briefly served as a regional manager for financial intermediaries.

He also spent 15 years with Brooks Macdonald, most recently as director for business development, and has previously served at Morgan Stanley, Quilter, Barclays Unicorn and at Commercial Union Life Assurance Company.

His appointment is effective as of today (9 November) and he will report to director and head of intermediary sales, Mark Barrington.

Barrington said: "We are thrilled that Andrew is joining Waverton, helping to further expand our burgeoning network of discerning advisers. He was instrumental in setting up the DFM alliance while at Brooks Macdonald and spearheaded their growth of funds under management.

"He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will play a key role in the next exciting stage of our corporate development - of which our distribution team is in the vanguard."

Andrew Denham-Davis added: "Having spent the last six months or so reviewing the marketplace, it was clear Waverton's multi-asset investment team has an excellent reputation, having consistently produced impressive returns across the product and service range - notably with ten years of consistently strong returns from its managed portfolio service on platform.

"Clients benefit from Waverton's sophisticated and objective-based solution, which is genuinely global, diversified and cost effective."

Nick Tucker, CEO at Waverton, said: "Attracting someone of Andrew's calibre reflects the growing reputation of our adviser solutions team. It may be an overused term, but we have a genuinely innovative offering for our adviser partners in a changing market which requires a broader asset class knowledge.

"We have a competitive pricing structure, a record of strong risk-adjusted returns and a sophisticated and dynamic solution for advisers seeking an active and/or differentiated proposition."