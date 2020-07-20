Partner Insight: Post Covid-19 - Will sustainability go global?

We asked Royal London Asset Management's George Crowdy what it was like to launch a fund during the crisis - and where sustainability is going now

The world is emerging in painful stages from the corona crisis - and starting to think about the shape recovery should take. For George Crowdy, that means 2020 is proving an extraordinary year in which to help launch RLAM's new global sustainable equity fund.

Crowdy says the crisis may eventually be seen as "hugely supportive of the transition to a more sustainable world," despite the scale of the human tragedy. That's partly because "well-governed companies are likely to prove better placed to navigate the economic storm," but mainly because, "investing in solutions to what the world really needs comes to the fore in times of crisis."

Social sustenance

He thinks the S in ESG - the social side - is taking on a new prominence. "Sustainable brands are made through crises like this," says Crowdy, who co-manages the new fund with Mike Fox, RLAM's Head of Sustainable Investments. "People will want to purchase from, and work for, companies who show they really care about their employees and broader society at critical times."

That includes building new forms of corporate collaboration. "It's been amazing to hear of competitor companies coming together for the benefit of society, particularly in the technology sector, where firms are co-operating to develop COVID-19 contact tracing apps, and healthcare in relation to developing a vaccine," he says.

There are other potential gains. "We've all glimpsed what a low-carbon world might look like from an environmental perspective," Crowdy says, "and I think a more digital and connected world is here to stay, as is the need for resilient healthcare systems." This should play to the strengths of RLAM's new fund: "Our two biggest sector overweights are technology and healthcare," he says.

Global gain

But just as the virus had no respect for national boundaries, Crowdy argues that sustainable investing must be similarly unconstrained. Many global sustainable equity funds are benchmarked against the MSCI World Index, a developed market index, he says, "but we thought it was more sensible and future-proof to use the MSCI All Countries World Index (ACWI) benchmark which includes emerging markets." It's an ongoing journey, "with about 5% of the fund invested in emerging markets, which we expect to go up towards 10%."

Distinctions are anyway blurring: some firms listed in developed markets now make half their sales in Africa and Asia, while some emerging market companies sell mostly to the US. "We just want to invest in the best sustainable ideas, regardless of where they're listed", he says.

Click here to read more on the global future of sustainability and the contribution of RLAM's new fund.

