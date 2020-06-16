Partner Insight: Time to get strategic on bonds?

Mike Riddell and Kacper Brzezniak, co-managers of the Allianz Strategic Bond Fund, on macro outlooks and market asymmetries

Economies around the world have been under attack from the coronavirus, governments have been exploring unconventional kinds of intervention, and volatile markets face an extended recovery period. That makes it a fascinating time to build macro outlooks say Mike Riddell and Kacper Brzezniak, who co-manage the Allianz Strategic Bond Fund.

Their fund, launched in 2016, focuses on global economics and the two managers develop views not only on the relative value of government and other bonds but also on the yield curve, currencies, inflation and other macro drivers across the world's markets.

In part, the fund was designed as a counterpoint to other strategic bond funds, which tend to invest heavily in corporate bonds. Credit-risky assets can behave rather like equities when the economic chips are down, says Riddell, reducing their portfolio diversification benefits for most investors.

The fact that many investors chased late-cycle credit assets into early 2020 represented the kind of asymmetric market skew that Riddell and Brzezniak like to hunt down. During 2019, being underweight corporate credit tended to lead to underperformance, "but not by a lot because the spreads were so tight," Brzezniak says, whereas any future forced selling of illiquid bonds offered the potential for big market moves.

"But remember what this is really about in the longer term," says Brzezniak. "If you are holding a multi-asset portfolio with equities, like most investors, owning fixed income has the potential to allow you to own more equities, which over the very long run is likely to be a good thing."

Click here to learn how the team translates macro outlooks into strategy in today's volatile environment

Important information

For professional investors only. Investing involves risk. The value of an investment and the income from it may fall as well as rise and investors might not get back the full amount invested. Allianz Strategic Bond Fund is a sub-fund of Allianz UK & European Investment Funds, an open-ended investment company with variable capital with limited liability organised under the laws of England and Wales. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment funds may not be available for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors. For a free copy of the sales prospectus, incorporation documents, daily fund prices, key investor information, latest annual and semi-annual financial reports, contact the issuer at the address indicated below or www.allianzgi-regulatory.eu. Please read these documents, which are solely binding, carefully before investing. This is a marketing communication issued by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, www.allianzgi.com, an investment company with limited liability, incorporated in Germany, with its registered office at Bockenheimer Landstrasse 42-44, 60323 Frankfurt/M, registered with the local court Frankfurt/M under HRB 9340, authorised by Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (www.bafin.de). Allianz Global Investors GmbH has established a branch in the United Kingdom, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK branch, 199 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3TY, www.allianzglobalinvestors.co.uk, which is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (www.fca.org.uk). Details about the extent of our regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from us on request. This communication has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to ensure the impartiality of investment (strategy) recommendations and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing before publication of such recommendations.