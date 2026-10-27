Big Bang at 40: Herald Investment Trust's Katie Potts on the City she joined versus the City of today

'Bigger picture has been missed'

clock • 4 min read

When I joined this industry in my twenties, before the Big Bang on 27 October 1986, the City of London had a system often described as ‘gentlemanly capitalism’, based on reputation, personal relationships and informal discipline.

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