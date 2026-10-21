Kepler Partners' Jean-Baptiste Andrieux: Funds to fight index bloat in AI-warped EMs

Diversification at risk

clock • 3 min read

Emerging market equities have made a comeback, having outperformed their developed market peers in 2025 and so far this year.

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