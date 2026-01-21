Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: AI bubble not the one to burst in 2026

'Likely one will form elsewhere'

clock • 4 min read

Questions around the likelihood of an AI boom or bubble are on investors’ lips again this earnings season.

Morningstar unveils first index tracking GenAI companies
Next phase of technological change

Michael Nelson
clock 19 January 2026 • 1 min read
CFA Institute's Rhodri Preece: Unpacking AI's role in global finance
Firms creating ethical AI charters

Rhodri Preece
clock 09 January 2026 • 4 min read
FCA unveils inaugural financial firms testing AI for market safety
To deploy ‘safe and responsible’ AI

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 December 2025 • 1 min read
