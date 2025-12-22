Friday Briefing: What is left to say other than thank you

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

As we enter the final few days of 2025, I’m actually struggling to find the words to describe the past 12 months that haven’t already been said.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Merry Christmas from Investment Week

FCA calls for crypto feedback to align with Treasury plans

More on Industry

Merry Christmas from Investment Week
Industry

Merry Christmas from Investment Week

Back on 5 January 2026

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 23 December 2025 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: What is left to say other than thank you
Industry

Friday Briefing: What is left to say other than thank you

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read
City Hive's Bev Shah: Culture is the most effective risk tool wealth managers are missing out on
Industry

City Hive's Bev Shah: Culture is the most effective risk tool wealth managers are missing out on

Indicator of hidden risk

Bev Shah
clock 18 December 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot