Budget 25: Dividend tax rates to rise by 2 percentage points

Will bring in £1.2bn a year

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out an increase to both basic and higher rates of tax on dividends by 2 percentage points.

Equities

clock 26 November 2025 • 2 min read
