Friday Briefing: You deserve better than this

Since ‘Liberation Day', markets have been, in a word, chaotic: up and down, selling off and then rallying based on a crumb of reassurance from the US president that his trade war endeavour might not be as hot as everyone thought. In case anyone felt like disagreeing, the gold price - which is often seen as a measure of how anxious investors are feeling - has hit 25 record highs already this year, ranking 2025 third in terms of total of gold price spikes since 1968. This is according to data from the Royal Mint, which also reported that in 2024, gold hit 40 peaks in total. This means t...