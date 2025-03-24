Friday Briefing: If we can't even get cost disclosures right, the UK has no hope of catching up with the US

Thursday (20 March) was deadline day for the industry to submit its feedback to the Financial Conduct Authority about its proposal to sort the ongoing cost disclosure issues largely in the closed-ended space and, from what we’ve seen, everyone thinks the current plan is a bad idea.
By way of a quick rundown, back in December 2024 the FCA took a big step to replace the EU-inherited Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation and the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) disclosure requirements with its own system, which it hoped would crucially solve the ‘double count' issue plaguing trusts. PRIIPs was a system derived by the EU targeting non-UCITS vehicles and required them to be more transparent with their cost disclosures but in reality, it wasn't really working for trusts. AIC and IA join ind...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes