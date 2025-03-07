LGBT Great's Matt Cameron: Organisations must rethink DE&I and not retreat

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is under fire; from the media to political arenas, the backlash is loud and the pushback is real.
We should not be surprised. For too long, DE&I in many organisations has appeared to be driven by a moral obligation rather than as a strategic imperative, or an exercise in compliance rather than a driver of innovation. A perception has gained traction that DE&I is a practice perceived as favouritism, rather than as an advantage for all. Now is the time for DE&I to address these challenges and step up. But first, leaders must ask: why are we here? The DE&I dilemma Organisations must not forget some people and communities continue to face disproportionate barriers in the workpl...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes