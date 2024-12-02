The Financial Conduct Authority's research indicates that over 80% of consumers want their money to do good as well as deliver a return, 76% would like to invest in a way that protects the environment and 74% would like to invest in a way that has a positive social impact. The sustainable investment market has grown exponentially in recent years, leaving regulators alert to the risk that some firms may make exaggerated or even misleading sustainability-related claims to promote sales. Furthermore, retail investors could easily become lost in the sustainable investment market, confused...