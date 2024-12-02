There is robust consumer interest in sustainable investment.
The Financial Conduct Authority's research indicates that over 80% of consumers want their money to do good as well as deliver a return, 76% would like to invest in a way that protects the environment and 74% would like to invest in a way that has a positive social impact. The sustainable investment market has grown exponentially in recent years, leaving regulators alert to the risk that some firms may make exaggerated or even misleading sustainability-related claims to promote sales. Furthermore, retail investors could easily become lost in the sustainable investment market, confused...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes