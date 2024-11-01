Morningstar's Michael Field: European equities poised for volatility amid US election outcomes

With sectors ranging from basic materials to autos potentially in the crosshairs of policy shifts, investors should brace for a period of uncertainty, whilst also getting ahead of some clear market opportunities. We know that Europe is an important trading partner with the US, making up 55% of all US imports, but what is perhaps less well-known is how consistent the trade deficit that the US runs with Europe is. Over the last 15 years the US has run such a deficit, which reached over $218bn in 2021. T. Rowe Price opens $80.4bn US Structured Research Equity strategy to UK investors...