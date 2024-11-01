Square Mile's Charlie McCann: Taking a long-term view on the US elections

Much of 2024 has seen US Republican nominee Donald Trump embroiled in legal proceedings while, as electioneering started in earnest, US President Joe Biden stepped down in favour of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat candidate. Public opinion is highly polarised and polling has consistently returned a paper-thin difference in support for the two hopefuls, certainly far too close to call who will be the next White House incumbent. Our conversations with US equity specialists suggest that an expansion of the fiscal deficit is likely regardless of who emerges victorious, and t...