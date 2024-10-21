Fidelity International's George Efstathopoulos: Unpacking the recent Chinese stimulus

Prior to the most recent stimulus announcement, monetary easing has been the go-to policy tool in China this year.
However, given the deflationary environment in China and the deeply negative sentiment caused by the property sector's implosion, monetary policy alone has only been able to help at the margin. Friday Briefing: China's mammoth stimulus has given equities a boost, but it doesn't solve the core issues Exports have been the key engine of China's economic growth this year. But with US growth moderating and elections around the corner, the outlook for exports looks less certain. These dynamics led Chinese policymakers to announce a range of measures in September designed to boost sentim...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes