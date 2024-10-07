Friday Briefing: Chancellor Rachel Reeves' delicate balancing act

Just when it seemed UK equities were tentatively regaining favour with investors, fears surrounding the upcoming Autumn Budget appear to have killed any short-term sentiment recovery.
Investors pulled £666m from UK equity funds in September, while the UK-focused equity income sector lost £416m, according to the latest Calastone Fund Flows index. As the Labour government wrestles with the £22bn fiscal "black hole", warnings of just how "painful" the Autumn Budget on 30 October is likely to be have really dampened the mood. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in late August that people will have to "accept short-term pain for long-term good", and that those with the "broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden". Rachel Reeves pledges to avoid Tory government 'm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes