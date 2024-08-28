Calastone's Adam Belding: The future of tokenised yield-bearing assets as collateral

Yield-bearing assets, like money market funds, have long been a staple for investors seeking to manage their short-term liquidity needs.
Particularly for larger corporate and institutional investors, like pension funds, which have limited options for managing cash needs due to constraints on unsecured exposure to bank deposits, money market funds offer an invaluable cash management vehicle, diversifying credit risk and achieving returns aligned with short-term money market rates. Property and money market funds stand as sole beneficiaries of net inflows in March They are designed to be redeemed by investors for cash at short notice, typically offering daily redemptions with same-day settlement. However, money ma...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes