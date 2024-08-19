Friday Briefing: Soft landing prospects brighten again

Investors have been inundated with a flood of key economic releases this week from the UK and across the Atlantic.
While there is lots of underlying data to sift through, headline figures suggest a so-called soft landing might be more attainable than markets feared just a fortnight ago. In a significant turnaround, global stock markets are headed for their best week since November 2023 after fresh retail figures on Thursday (15 August) suggested that the world's largest economy is not heading towards a recession. Friday Briefing: A US recession was never really off the table US retail sales surged by 1% in July, significantly outpacing economists' expectations of 0.4% growth —the strongest in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes