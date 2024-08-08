IQ-EQ's Emma Crabtree: Structuring a fairer future for private markets

Google search volumes for ‘invest in private equity' have grown over the past five years. This measure of mass interest proves that conversations around private markets are no longer just for investment industry insiders. A 2023 report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed that 51% of retail ‘non-investors' would consider embracing alternative investments if given more opportunity. Schroders hits fresh AUM high as wealth and private markets drive growth This surge in interest is prompting a response from firms like Moonfare and iCapital, which are working to make venture...