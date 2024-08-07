QuotedData's Matthew Read: Renewing renewables

This is not straightforward to answer. The election campaign was short, Labour was relatively tight lipped, and it will take some time for full policy details to emerge. However, sifting through what we do know, we can see significant shifts in tone around clean energy, infrastructure, and housing. Renewable energy has been very prominent in the new government's announcements. In his very first speech as prime minister, Keir Starmer described the opportunity of clean British power, promising that he would cut energy bills for good. Blackstone, BNY and CyrusOne to attend UK's int...