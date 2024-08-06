Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Investing in leadership and the rise of the rockstar CEO

Nvidia, part of the now fabled Magnificent Seven group of companies, which drove more than half of the US market uplift last year, has one thing in common with many of its high valued compatriots – a charismatic leader. Jeff Bezos may no longer be the CEO of Amazon but to many, the founder and executive chairman is still a better-known figurehead than Andy Jassy who succeeded him back in 2021. Then there is Tesla's Elon Musk who loved posting on X, formerly Twitter, so much he bought the company. But he is much more than this. Visionary CEOs can bring a team behind a concept and...