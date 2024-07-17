Richard de Lisle: How a second Trump win could impact the US economy

The betting odds have moved again and now expect him to be the next president with a 69% probability. This compares with 59% after the debate with president Joe Biden and 54% before that debate. Trump has nominated 39 year-old JD Vance to be his vice president. This is considered to be an enhancement of Trump's philosophy rather than a complement to it. Investors not expecting market turmoil if Joe Biden steps down JD Vance's breakthrough book, Hillbilly Elegy, is an unusual autobiography which describes the hardships of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, dominated by the declin...