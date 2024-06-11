DLA Piper's Max Mayer: Private credit is coming of age

Borrowers are also embracing private credit as an alternative means to raise capital compared to traditional bank financing – its flexibility, user-friendliness, and different deployment approach also continue to be seen as beneficial. This influx, or maybe continuation, of private credit activity has ushered in a new generation of talent into private credit, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to the market. Private Markets Summit: How the industry is embracing 'remarkable' innovation and tackling wealth manager pain points While a sector driven by plentiful capi...