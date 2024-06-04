Carmignac's Amol Gogate: Why a Modi election win could further propel India's markets

Modi projected to win

clock • 3 min read

Close to one billion Indian citizens were eligible to vote in the general election taking place between 19 April and 1 June, with the final results now imminent.

Exit polls have projected that Narendra Modi is set to secure a third term, although with a narrower majority than he had set out for. Historically, Indian elections have been notoriously complex and difficult to predict, but after a decade of solid growth, and if Modi does secure re-election, it will likely mark in inflection in India's growth story. TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: The outlook for emerging markets halfway through 2024 During Modi's pro-business tenure, India has emerged as a major economic powerhouse, overtaking China as the country with the highest GDP growth. Modi's ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Emerging markets

RBC BlueBay AM's Laurence Bensafi: EM index recomposition calls for investors' change of perception
Emerging markets

RBC BlueBay AM's Laurence Bensafi: EM index recomposition calls for investors' change of perception

'Progressive maturation' of asset classes

Laurence Bensafi
clock 30 May 2024 • 3 min read
TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: The outlook for emerging markets halfway through 2024
Emerging markets

TEMIT's Chetan Sehgal: The outlook for emerging markets halfway through 2024

Headwinds to Chinese valuations

Chetan Sehgal
clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read
William Blair's Todd McClone: Divergent paths between China and India
Emerging markets

William Blair's Todd McClone: Divergent paths between China and India

Dominant emerging markets

Todd McClone
clock 16 May 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot