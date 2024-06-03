Friday Briefing: Misinformation will cost the arts dearly

Cutting off one's nose

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 4 min read

There was a palpable anger in the statement that announced the Edinburgh International Book Festival and Baillie Gifford had brought their 20-year partnership to an end over “intolerable pressure” that risked the safety of the event – and they are right to be furious.

Contained within the news the festival had been "severely compromised" and threatened with "disruption from activists" were quotes from the festival's chief executive Jenny Niven and chair Allan Little, and one from Baillie Gifford partner Nick Thomas. Each expressed both genuine dismay at the pressure that forced their hands and huge concern over what future this portends for arts funding in the UK. It is no news to anyone that the arts requires benevolent backers if it is to survive as an industry, particularly literary festivals. Take a look at the accounts of almost any arts body ...

