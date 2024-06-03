Friday Briefing: Misinformation will cost the arts dearly

There was a palpable anger in the statement that announced the Edinburgh International Book Festival and Baillie Gifford had brought their 20-year partnership to an end over “intolerable pressure” that risked the safety of the event – and they are right to be furious.
Contained within the news the festival had been "severely compromised" and threatened with "disruption from activists" were quotes from the festival's chief executive Jenny Niven and chair Allan Little, and one from Baillie Gifford partner Nick Thomas. Each expressed both genuine dismay at the pressure that forced their hands and huge concern over what future this portends for arts funding in the UK. It is no news to anyone that the arts requires benevolent backers if it is to survive as an industry, particularly literary festivals. Take a look at the accounts of almost any arts body ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes