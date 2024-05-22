CCLA's James Corah: Unravelling the ESG identity crisis to put sustainable investing back on track

'Eventually people will discover the truth'

clock • 4 min read

It does not seem to matter which publication you read nowadays, you will find numerous articles attacking ESG investing.

While the term has become politicised in some parts of the world, I think it is true that the sustainability sector has had an identity crisis. In many respects, it has pretended to be something that it is not. In the sectors' search for mainstream adoption, it could be argued ESG has appeared to be all about boosting short-term financial returns. Sustainable investing continues to confuse investors despite FCA labels Its main focus became about financial materiality and it became ‘cool by association' because it got to talk the normal language of investment. This approach worke...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

LSEG, Baillie Gifford and Ruffer among 120 investors calling for ISSB adoption
ESG

LSEG, Baillie Gifford and Ruffer among 120 investors calling for ISSB adoption

Sustainable reporting standards

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 May 2024 • 2 min read
Sustainable investing continues to confuse investors despite FCA labels
ESG

Sustainable investing continues to confuse investors despite FCA labels

Alignment eludes consumers

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 May 2024 • 2 min read
FundCalibre Elite Radar: JPM Climate Change Solutions
ESG

FundCalibre Elite Radar: JPM Climate Change Solutions

Deep dive into Elite Radar fund

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 15 May 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot