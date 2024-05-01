Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

The journey to and through parenthood is as diverse as it is challenging for so many, with fertility treatments, miscarriages, baby loss, surrogacy, adoption and mental health challenges all common hurdles facing members of the population on their individual parenting journeys.
Yet, while many investment firms have parental leave policies in place to support employees who encounter a smooth and straightforward path to and through parenthood, these policies are often lacking when it comes to those on a more complex journey. However, supporting employees on these less standard parenthood paths is crucial. Not only from a compassionate point of view, but also from a strategic one too. Diversity Project: The investment industry is still lacking when it comes to embracing differences It aids employee retention and fosters a supportive, inclusive, and productiv...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes