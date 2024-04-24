Nikko AM's Steve Williams: What implications the US election could have for sustainable assets and investments

Momentum of US ESG investment will continue

clock • 5 min read

In the end, the 'Super Tuesday' of US election primaries held in early March proved conclusive. Further decisive victories in Alabama, Texas and California took Donald Trump past 1,000 Republican Party convention delegates and forced his only serious rival, Nikki Haley, to drop out of the presidential race

The stage is now set for a Biden versus Trump rematch in November. So, what does this mean for sustainable assets and investments? One of the key pieces of legislation during President Joe Biden's first term was the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). How big an impact could global elections have on portfolio allocation in 2024? This landmark bill aimed to dampen the US inflation problem by directing almost $390bn in tax credits and incentives towards a sweeping range of clean energy initiatives, including funding decarbonisation and the clean energy transition and encour...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on US

Federated Hermes' Pines: Impact of second Trump term on stock markets is 'overemphasised'
US

Federated Hermes' Pines: Impact of second Trump term on stock markets is 'overemphasised'

Amid rising tensions with China

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 02 May 2024 • 1 min read
Fed holds rates steady as 'lack of further progress' on inflation signals higher for longer stance
US

Fed holds rates steady as 'lack of further progress' on inflation signals higher for longer stance

Slowdown of QT programme

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read
T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Recalibrating expectations around the US
US

T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Recalibrating expectations around the US

From soft landing to no landing

Ritu Vohora
clock 26 April 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot