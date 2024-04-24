Nikko AM's Steve Williams: What implications the US election could have for sustainable assets and investments

The stage is now set for a Biden versus Trump rematch in November. So, what does this mean for sustainable assets and investments? One of the key pieces of legislation during President Joe Biden's first term was the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). How big an impact could global elections have on portfolio allocation in 2024? This landmark bill aimed to dampen the US inflation problem by directing almost $390bn in tax credits and incentives towards a sweeping range of clean energy initiatives, including funding decarbonisation and the clean energy transition and encour...