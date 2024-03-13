Globacap's Milston: Will PISCES prove to be a catalyst for the UK's capital markets?

One of the key elements of its plan is the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES). PISCES will be a new platform that will facilitate the trading of existing shares in private companies on an intermittent basis. Originally announced as part of the 2022 Edinburgh Reforms, the government shared its design and opened a market consultation on the day of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget, with the aim of going live by the end of 2024. The goal of PISCES is to create a new market to help private companies scale up and prepare them for a future listing, ...