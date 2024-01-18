FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: Greenwashing and UK sustainable fund labels

Regulatory approach to support clients

clock • 4 min read
Matthias Breier (pictured), head of ESG product, FE fundinfo
Image:

Matthias Breier (pictured), head of ESG product, FE fundinfo

The term "sustainable" has become commonplace, yet its precise meaning regarding activities and revenues remains elusive.

Sustainability encompasses a broad spectrum -whether it is the production of solar panels, the reduction of carbon intensity, eradicating child labour in supply chains, or even the generation of nuclear energy.

It encompasses these facets and so much more, but while all of these objectives might be sustainable under one dimension, they could still harm another dimension of sustainability. 

Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals

Our world operates within a complex web of interlinked topics that intertwine and impact one another when it comes to sustainability.

This complexity manifests in multiple dimensions and subdimensions, adding layers of intricacy to the concept. 

While certain activities may promote one aspect of sustainability, they could potentially hinder or obstruct other objectives. Understanding these intricate relationships is the result of years of expertise and study. 

Professional sustainability reporting aims to elucidate these connections and emphasise their significance in various funds.

Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023

However, these reports often pose a challenge for consumers to comprehend due to their complexity. 

There is a growing emphasis on creating consumer-friendly versions of these reports to enhance communication.

Simplifying these intricate relationships, though, runs the risk of inadvertently promoting misleading claims, known as greenwashing. 

Dimensions of sustainability 

Understanding the concept of sustainability proves challenging due to its multifaceted nature, encompassing various activities within the market, each with its underlying dimensions and sub-dimensions. 

Broadly examined, sustainability is commonly perceived in the market as comprising Environmental and Social Sustainability.

These pillars further branch into subcategories, as acknowledged by the EU through its Environmental Taxonomy. Conversely, the social aspect presents a more intricate landscape, with pending regulatory responses.

Greenbank's Nicola Day: Reflection on the highlights and challenges of COP28

In essence, an environmentally sustainable endeavour may not necessarily align with social sustainability.  

For instance, while the production of solar panels aids in Climate Change Mitigation and stands as an environmentally sustainable activity, the extraction and production of essential raw materials for these panels often adversely impact other environmental sub-pillars (such as biodiversity and ecosystem protection) or social sub-pillars (like supply chain governance and health and safety). 

Therefore, defining sustainability not only involves highlighting positive exposure to sustainable activities but also acknowledging the negative repercussions of other actions. 
 
The European Union's "Do No Significant Harm" principle and UK regulations mandate the disclosure of how pursuing one sustainability objective may inadvertently impact others adversely.

This approach emphasises the need to assess and mitigate the negative effects on other sustainability objectives. 

Sustainability labels: A holistic overview 

The challenge of complexity, which demands years of training and comprehension of intricate relationships, necessitates a more user-friendly approach.

Therefore, the Sustainable Disclosure Regulation has introduced four consumer-facing labels to address this issue.

All labelled funds will now carry a sustainability objective, classifying them as sustainable funds. The UK's inclusive definition of sustainability provides the market with a versatile framework, acknowledging various approaches to sustainability.

Morningstar estimates up to 300 existing funds will opt for SDR label in 2024

Most significantly, these labels enable users to gain a comprehensive understanding of funds and their sustainability. Initially, fluctuations in label usage might occur as funds request and, at times, discontinue using the label. 

Continual evolution and a deeper grasp of the governing rules will aid fund managers in discerning what qualifies for a label over time.

Ultimately, this means consumers will find it considerably easier to determine a fund's sustainability status.  
 
Despite differing perspectives and nuanced variations in underlying funds, the overall direction is clear and easily comprehensible. 

New rules create fair playground 

The article's introduction highlighted the trade-off between simplifying information and the risk of greenwashing.

Often, to enhance consumer accessibility, reports undergo extensive data reduction and resort to using proxies for specific terms.

However, this approach carries the risk of being accused of greenwashing, even when the intention is not to mislead. 

This is where regulation plays a crucial role in establishing clear guidelines. An excellent illustration of this is the SDR regulation, which focuses on creating consumer-friendly reports centred on one of four labels.

These reports emphasise the primary label requirements and are confined to a concise two-page format. 

Ultimately, the primary objective is for consumers to comprehend the labels easily, while regulators enforce and maintain stringent label standards. 

Matthias Breier is head of ESG product at FE fundinfo

Related Topics

More on ESG

Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals
ESG

Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals

27 global investors

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2024 • 4 min read
Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023
ESG

Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023

ShareAction report

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 January 2024 • 5 min read
Greenbank's Nicola Day: Reflection on the highlights and challenges of COP28
ESG

Greenbank's Nicola Day: Reflection on the highlights and challenges of COP28

‘Phase out’ or ‘transition away’?

Nicola Day
clock 10 January 2024 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

18 January 2024 • 3 min read
02

FCA: NDAs should not deter whistleblowers from reporting non-financial misconduct

18 January 2024 • 4 min read
03

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

19 January 2024 • 2 min read
04

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
05

Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

18 January 2024 • 1 min read
06

Kepler Trust Intelligence names 54 'top' trusts for 2024

18 January 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot