FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: Greenwashing and UK sustainable fund labels

Sustainability encompasses a broad spectrum -whether it is the production of solar panels, the reduction of carbon intensity, eradicating child labour in supply chains, or even the generation of nuclear energy.

It encompasses these facets and so much more, but while all of these objectives might be sustainable under one dimension, they could still harm another dimension of sustainability.

Our world operates within a complex web of interlinked topics that intertwine and impact one another when it comes to sustainability.

This complexity manifests in multiple dimensions and subdimensions, adding layers of intricacy to the concept.

While certain activities may promote one aspect of sustainability, they could potentially hinder or obstruct other objectives. Understanding these intricate relationships is the result of years of expertise and study.

Professional sustainability reporting aims to elucidate these connections and emphasise their significance in various funds.

However, these reports often pose a challenge for consumers to comprehend due to their complexity.



There is a growing emphasis on creating consumer-friendly versions of these reports to enhance communication.

Simplifying these intricate relationships, though, runs the risk of inadvertently promoting misleading claims, known as greenwashing.

Dimensions of sustainability

Understanding the concept of sustainability proves challenging due to its multifaceted nature, encompassing various activities within the market, each with its underlying dimensions and sub-dimensions.



Broadly examined, sustainability is commonly perceived in the market as comprising Environmental and Social Sustainability.

These pillars further branch into subcategories, as acknowledged by the EU through its Environmental Taxonomy. Conversely, the social aspect presents a more intricate landscape, with pending regulatory responses.

In essence, an environmentally sustainable endeavour may not necessarily align with social sustainability.

For instance, while the production of solar panels aids in Climate Change Mitigation and stands as an environmentally sustainable activity, the extraction and production of essential raw materials for these panels often adversely impact other environmental sub-pillars (such as biodiversity and ecosystem protection) or social sub-pillars (like supply chain governance and health and safety).



Therefore, defining sustainability not only involves highlighting positive exposure to sustainable activities but also acknowledging the negative repercussions of other actions.



The European Union's "Do No Significant Harm" principle and UK regulations mandate the disclosure of how pursuing one sustainability objective may inadvertently impact others adversely.

This approach emphasises the need to assess and mitigate the negative effects on other sustainability objectives.

Sustainability labels: A holistic overview

The challenge of complexity, which demands years of training and comprehension of intricate relationships, necessitates a more user-friendly approach.

Therefore, the Sustainable Disclosure Regulation has introduced four consumer-facing labels to address this issue.

All labelled funds will now carry a sustainability objective, classifying them as sustainable funds. The UK's inclusive definition of sustainability provides the market with a versatile framework, acknowledging various approaches to sustainability.

Most significantly, these labels enable users to gain a comprehensive understanding of funds and their sustainability. Initially, fluctuations in label usage might occur as funds request and, at times, discontinue using the label.

Continual evolution and a deeper grasp of the governing rules will aid fund managers in discerning what qualifies for a label over time.

Ultimately, this means consumers will find it considerably easier to determine a fund's sustainability status.



Despite differing perspectives and nuanced variations in underlying funds, the overall direction is clear and easily comprehensible.

New rules create fair playground

The article's introduction highlighted the trade-off between simplifying information and the risk of greenwashing.

Often, to enhance consumer accessibility, reports undergo extensive data reduction and resort to using proxies for specific terms.

However, this approach carries the risk of being accused of greenwashing, even when the intention is not to mislead.



This is where regulation plays a crucial role in establishing clear guidelines. An excellent illustration of this is the SDR regulation, which focuses on creating consumer-friendly reports centred on one of four labels.

These reports emphasise the primary label requirements and are confined to a concise two-page format.



Ultimately, the primary objective is for consumers to comprehend the labels easily, while regulators enforce and maintain stringent label standards.

Matthias Breier is head of ESG product at FE fundinfo