IA's John Allan: The UK can leverage DLT-based funds for wider benefit

John Allan (pictured), head of innovation and operations unit at the Investment Association

A new iteration of the investment fund, powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT), is now available.

This presents an opportunity for the UK to secure its future as the leading financial services hub in the digital age, better serving customers in the UK and across the world.

In recent years, the question of how to harness the long-promised benefits of DLT within the UK investment sector has been increasingly discussed.

In November, the first phase report from the City Minister's Asset Management Taskforce Technology Working Group was published, an industry collaboration with the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The report provides a baseline fund tokenisation model, and a blueprint for implementation.

UK-domiciled investment funds can now use DLT for their registry and transaction functions.

As a result, investing in equity, bond, and mixed asset funds for the long-term becomes more accessible and attractive to investors accustomed to a digital-first experience.

We also start to lay the foundations for interaction with the wider digitalisation coming across UK and international capital markets.

It is important to be clear, that this initiative is about leveraging new technology to deliver greater efficiencies and an enhanced customer experience.

In this first iteration, the UK will offer investors a digital collective investment vehicle composed entirely of mainstream assets. It is not about exposing investors to the risks of unbacked assets.

This model is fully compliant with existing regulation and legal frameworks and provides certainty for fund firms who have previously deployed their tech spend in other jurisdictions.

The model also allows firms to offer existing and new UCITS and other diversified authorised investment funds to consumers where tokens represent their ownership.

For now, settlement will occur off-chain and the DLT network will be private and permissioned, but the group is currently exploring models with different characteristics for the future.

A phase two report detailing future stages of fund tokenisation, along with recommendations for industry and authorities, is expected early next year.

With a robust and vibrant ecosystem of fintech, legal and regulatory, investment, and support functions, the UK is well-positioned to leverage this innovation.

Similar tests and developments are taking place within the capital markets to look at digitalisation of the assets that funds hold within portfolios.

The Treasury's digital securities sandbox offers an effective means for industry to calibrate its intentions with existing legislation and identify areas for reform.

This ensures that the UK continues to be a world leader with a joined-up investment value chain that benefits the global economy and individual savers at each end, and all the parties in between.

In another welcome development, the FCA has joined Project Guardian, a popular digital assets initiative, in collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and other regulators.

By sharing domestic experiences and enhancing regulatory cooperation through this route, the UK will again be able to ensure it is at the forefront of developments as the use of emerging technologies becomes more prevalent within financial services.

Other benefits to the investment sector from tech will be explored through a third phase of work, such as those from generative artificial intelligence, but also the Investment Association's work around digital disclosure to investors, the possibility of personalised guidance, and bespoke portfolio construction.

This builds upon IA Engine, the investment sector's fintech hub and accelerator, which celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this year and is currently considering 22 applications from innovators to its annual cohort programme.

The tokenisation blueprint provided by the Taskforce's group sends a clear message that the UK is open for business and eager to utilise the benefits of digital asset technology for the industry and its consumers.

It also serves as a model for constructive innovation; industry collaboration with government and regulators is the most effective way to effect fast-paced and impactful change.

Now, it is up to the investment fund industry to define what comes next, and for the UK to seize this opportunity.

John Allan is head of innovation and operations unit at the Investment Association