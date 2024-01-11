JEMI's Omar Negyal: Emerging markets are well positioned to support AI boom

Some household emerging market companies like Samsung, Infosys and TSMC may also spring to mind. However, the EM technology sector is far broader than that, being home to a number of world leading companies in spaces such as hardware, software, IT outsourcing, semiconductors, and cloud storage services. The information technology sector is currently 20% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while ten years ago it was 15%. One of the most attractive areas in the EM space is the physical infrastructure underpinning the growth of AI development. TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten...