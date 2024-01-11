JEMI's Omar Negyal: Emerging markets are well positioned to support AI boom

Early adaption is key

clock • 2 min read

When investors think of technology, familiar names such as Google, Microsoft, and Apple are often the first companies that come to mind.

Some household emerging market companies like Samsung, Infosys and TSMC may also spring to mind. However, the EM technology sector is far broader than that, being home to a number of world leading companies in spaces such as hardware, software, IT outsourcing, semiconductors, and cloud storage services. The information technology sector is currently 20% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while ten years ago it was 15%. One of the most attractive areas in the EM space is the physical infrastructure underpinning the growth of AI development. TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Emerging markets

TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable
Emerging markets

TSMC and Infosys most frequent top ten holdings across JP Morgan AM trust stable

Emerging markets dominate

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 January 2024 • 1 min read
EFG AM's Sam Jochim: India is a light in dimming global economy
Emerging markets

EFG AM's Sam Jochim: India is a light in dimming global economy

6% GDP growth forecast

Sam Jochim
clock 19 December 2023 • 4 min read
St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio
Emerging markets

St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio

EM Equity fees increase

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 04 December 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot