Michael Barrington-Hibbert: The future of hiring has arrived

Catalysed by the pandemic, a new global hiring trend is taking the business world by storm, with AI at the forefront.

AI is already proving advantageous for recruiters in a number of ways.

Easily integrated into each stage of the hiring process, AI can automate time-consuming processes by analysing large amounts of data in seconds.

Tasks such as evaluating CVs, employee onboarding, recruitment assessment tasks, and scheduling can all be undertaken by AI, freeing up valuable time for recruiters.

Supporting business functions in recruitment

Currently, the typical recruitment process in many companies involves menial tasks such as posting job ads, reviewing resumes and conducting interviews, all of which can be time-consuming and costly.

Nearly 88% of the resumes submitted for a position are by unqualified candidates, hiring teams are currently spending on average 23 hours screening resumes just shortlisting applicants for interviews.

With the implementation of AI, hiring teams can become hyper-focused on candidates with the highest potential for success and potential employees who meet the specific description that the job demands.

If search professionals do not prioritise their time, they will miss recruiting the most talented people in the market.

In addition, AI and analytics can serve as a basin of knowledge.

While in the past recruiters relied on organisational encyclopaedias to define certain roles, agents can now get detailed, accurate, and individualised job descriptions researched and written within seconds.

AI can also create content such as job descriptions, job requirement suggestions, recommend behavioural questions for interviews, and even generate mechanisms for candidate screening.

However, whilst human interaction will always remain necessary for closing the best candidates, recruiters using AI-powered talent-sourcing solutions to find skilled employees will have the edge and efficiency to stay ahead within a competitive market.

AI for the global economy and diversity

Breakthroughs in generative artificial intelligence have the potential to bring about sweeping changes to the global economy.

According to Goldman Sachs, tools using advance natural language processes could drive a 7% (almost $7trn) increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a ten year period.

With inflation and recession pushing up the cost of goods, low retention rates, salaries and a growing skills gap. Companies need to streamline their operations in order to recoup their spiralling costs.

One particularly troubling consequence in an uncertain economic environment is the impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

For years, financial institutions and big tech firms have made public pledges to increase the representation of diverse groups, spearheaded by the creation of DEI departments.

However, with the current economic climate, DEI and talent strategy are among the first areas of a business to be defunded.

Removing unconscious bias in the hiring process

Having a diverse range of managers and employees from senior board level and throughout the organisation has been proven to be a major benefit to businesses.

AI has the ability to elevate the hiring process of candidates across the board by removing internalised prejudices and unconscious bias.

Unconscious biases can unintentionally influence hiring decisions, which can result in diversity and inclusion gaps that are fundamentally bad for business, not to mention at-odds with equality of opportunity.

While some biases are directly related to protected characteristics such as age or gender, others relate to height, weight and accent.

Implicit and explicit bias can have a profound impact on the workplace by negatively influencing retention, engagement, productivity, brand reputation and ultimately, the bottom line.

With the demands for companies to embrace their DEI efforts, AI provides companies the ability to implement this within the recruiting process and solely look at qualifications, which makes for a fairer application process.

Algorithms can focus on skills rather than identifiers that could trigger unconscious bias and lead to discrimination in the hiring process, such as name, gender, age and education.

As AI takes supports us to make complex decisions like hiring the right candidate, intelligent AI algorithms allows companies to lessen the impact of bias and as a result, the decisions and actions in the final stages of hiring.

AI enables companies to make decisions that reflect on objective data instead of untested assumptions - this can alert people to their cognitive blind spots so they can make more accurate,

fairer decisions and as a result improve their DEI practices in a cost-effective and efficient way.

Michael-Barrington Hibbert is CEO of Barrington Hibbert Associates