Hawksmoor IM's Daniel Cartridge: Investment trust interests must be better aligned

This requirement becomes increasingly obvious when discounts to net asset values are persistent, as there is no motivation to take action when the incentive structures in place are so poor.

Board of directors

The job of the board of directors is to ensure shareholder interests are always looked after.

This is a wide-ranging remit, including making sure that the investment adviser is managing the vehicle to the best of their abilities, and in line with the objectives of the trust, to ensuring that the trust structure is relevant, and shareholder returns are closely aligned with net asset value returns.

One of the big positives of the investment trust structure, for investors, is the additional layer of scrutiny on the investment manager that having an independent board brings.

There are far too many examples of poor governance from boards of directors across the investment trust universe, with many of the issues stemming from poor alignment of interests between boards and the shareholders they are employed to represent.

This lack of alignment is particularly noticeable when it comes to addressing investment trust discounts.

Remuneration is, in general, poorly structured and does not incentivise boards to do all they can to close the discount, especially the option of winding-up trusts that persistently trade on discounts.

Today, most directors are paid a fixed fee each year regardless of the shareholder experience or the manager's performance, and the annual fee is often greater than the amount they have personally invested in a trust.

This immediately creates a conflict of interest with shareholders: Boards are more incentivised to keep the vehicle running and collect their annual fees. Turkeys do not vote for Christmas.

Investment managers

The job of investment managers is to achieve the investment objectives of the trust, to successfully market the vehicle to ensure demand for shares remains elevated, and to help with the trust's rating relative to the NAV.

Very rarely do we see investment management fee structures that ensure close alignment with shareholders.

Today, just 10% of investment trusts have fee structures that see the investment manager paid on the lower of net asset value or market capitalisation.

Scottish Mortgage suffers Global sector's biggest discount widening in H1

Most fee structures are paid on NAV. We believe this results in poor alignment with shareholders, who experience the share price.

If the shares trade at a discount to NAV, the investment manager does not experience the same pain as shareholders.

Brokers

When it comes to investment trusts, the job of brokers is varied, from launching new vehicles - including appointing the initial board members - to providing ongoing advice to the Board, and market making.

Brokers are well incentivised to launch new vehicles, and over the past decade have taken advantage of buoyant markets to help raise billions of pounds for new investment trust IPOs.

Once they have made a large one-off sum from launching a new vehicle, they are quickly onto the next thing.

This fee structure for the IPO process could be staggered over the first few years post launch and even linked to the rating of the trust during that period to ensure better alignment with shareholders.

Shareholders

Shareholders have their part to play too. Too many owners of investment trusts are not engaged enough with the sector and do not speak to the boards that represent them.

This amplifies the alignment issues that comes from poor structures, because it makes it difficult to effect change.

If shareholders do not talk to their boards, their boards cannot know what is in their best interests and the default position is to stick with the status quo, collect their annual fees and brush issues under the carpet.

Private equity trust discounts ease most among alternatives in H1

For a healthy, thriving investment trust sector we need engaged participation from all shareholders.

After all, most institutional investors boast of their ESG credentials yet fail to deliver on the ‘G'.

Investment trust structure

We recognise that when it comes to addressing discounts on investment trusts that hold illiquid assets, there are often limited options in the short term.

It can take some time to sell assets to gain the liquidity required to help manage a discount. Within private equity, there is often ongoing funding requirements for companies, which at times will need to come before discount control mechanisms.

Many trusts employ gearing, and in more difficult times, when discounts widen and as NAVs come down, gearing increases and may need to be addressed first.

Ultimately, we need to recognise that while the investment trust is a fantastic vehicle to access less liquid assets, it is not perfect.

This imperfection is amplified by poor incentive structures. Boards, brokers, and investment advisers must always remember the day one shareholder who paid a 2% premium.

That shareholder must be protected with corrective mechanisms in place to realise value, triggered by stakeholders who are incentivised to do so.

Daniel Cartridge is assistant fund manager at Hawksmoor Investment Management