To get a complete sense of how a region is performing, however, you sometimes have to pay it an actual visit. At the very least, spending some time with your boots on the ground can help to confirm your existing understanding of its pros and cons.

For obvious reasons, this has not always been possible in the last few years.

Notes from the Ground: Japan, in bloom?

However, I am happy to report that I was recently able to complete my first post-Covid trip to Japan and it confirmed the nation's status as an emerging income investing hotspot is stronger than ever.

Moving on up

Something I was particularly mindful of before I left for Japan was whether its economic recovery would be visibly evident.

After all, in the face of GDP outperformance and a stock market records being broken… it seemed clear from London that pent-up savings and renewed tourism were pushing the nation's economy forward at pace after its prolonged lockdown.

That, of course, is particularly encouraging in a period where some believe we are hurtling towards a global recession.

You only have to look around Tokyo to see that the scale of economic strength we read about is justified.

The city was as alive as I have seen it, with hotels, shops, and restaurants filled to the brim with citizens and tourists alike. I also saw clear signs of investment in technology - with the move to a cashless society now much more in motion than ever before.

The Bank of Japan will tighten policy - but not by enough

One thing I was particularly grateful for was that the process of sorting the documentation needed to enter Japan has now been entirely digitalised. This was previously a highly laborious, largely paper-based task.

The sense of Japan's strength was also apparent in the discussions I had with management teams there. In fact, they pointed to the economy's reopening and the release of pent-up savings as a driver of strong returns.

Even better, they also referred to ever-improving corporate governance as a factor in their outperformance.

Transparent companies delivering increasing shareholder returns are better placed to deliver the strongest upside over the long term, so it was particularly inspiring to see these values being shared by the ambassadors of the fund holdings I spoke to.

In particular, I noted that a frequent topic of discussion was the restructuring of the Tokyo Stock Exchange into three new markets: Prime, Standard, and Growth.

The TSE's goal, as far as I see it, is to raise awareness of the importance of capital efficiency, dividends, and share buybacks - as well as other things - among Japanese company executives. Based on my discussions, it is well on its way to meeting these objectives.

As more and more executives are forced to sit up and listen, the pool of attractive income stocks will only increase.

Emerging income hotspot

I recognise that my trip to Tokyo is far from an all-encompassing barometer of Japan's economic health. However, the optimism I took home, in combination with all of the excellent data coming out of the country, provides me with significant confidence.

The TSE is continuing to take its measures further and the Japanese government is encouraging domestic investment through the widespread rollout of NISAs. So, I am confident that the nation will secure its well-earned position as a mainstay of all income investors' portfolios sooner rather than later.

Richard Aston is portfolio manager of CC Japan Income & Growth trust