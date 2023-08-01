Something you do not often hear at climate change conferences is that the UK desperately needs more carbon dioxide.

One of the most in-demand industrial gases, carbon dioxide is essential in everything from food production to cooling nuclear power plants.

In recent years, supply chain disruptions caused by Covid restrictions and the war in Ukraine have meant the gas is in ever shorter supply. This is most acutely felt in the food industry where companies have struggled to secure CO2 for carbonated drinks and food preservation.

The lack of supply is by some estimates set to push the price of carbon dioxide to £3,000 a tonne this year, compared to £200 per tonne pre-pandemic.

The inherent contradiction between huge demand on the one hand and feverish global efforts to avoid industrial processes that produce the CO2, raises the question, should we rethink how we prevent CO2 from reaching the atmosphere?

The conversation around climate change to date has rightly focused on abating greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, primarily through the cessation of activities that cause these emissions.

However, the commercialisation of technologies that can capture carbon emissions makes now the perfect time a time to consider for how we reach this goal in a more all encompassing way, which also creates a sustainable circular economy.

The case for carbon capture

To meet the global goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5°C by 2030 we will need to be more radical if we are to cut emissions by 7% a year for the next seven years.

Clearly the transition needs to be enabled in an orderly manner with the introduction of large-scale renewable power generation onto the systems complemented with an equal focus on addressing the intermittency issues inherent in wind farms (both onshore and offshore) and solar photovoltaic farms (i.e. when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine, there is an imbalance in supply and demand).

The most efficient way to address imbalance is through the contribution of firm power into the grid.

This challenge begs the question: how do we reduce the emissions quickly enough to avert catastrophic climate change if we still need fossil fuel power generation, particularly gas fired, during the transition?

We believe the answer is obvious - carbon capture technology.

Growth of carbon capture

The UK is leading the world in bringing carbon capture technology online and this year Victory Hill will deliver the UK's first commercial gas fire power plant that will capture an estimated 9,862 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The UK power company Drax meanwhile announced in 2019 that it would upgrade its power plant to capture the carbon dioxide it emits.

The plant had already been retrofitted so that its coal fire boilers now burn sustainably sourced wood chip, meaning once the carbon capture technology is live, the power plant will be a net negative CO2 emitter.

In 2022, Tata Chemicals Europe opened a chemical plant in Norwich that once fully operational will capture an estimated 40,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Regulatory gap

The Committee on Climate Change has been clear that the only way for the UK to meet its net zero targets by 2050 is for negative emissions technologies to proliferate.

The government itself announced in the Spring Budget that that it aims to pump £20 billion of taxpayer money into the technology - a move designed to boost adoption of the technology.

However, in terms of regulation there are still no discernible distinctions made between a fossil fuel power plants that capture or abate their emissions and ones that do not.

For example, fossil fuel power generators that capture most or all of the greenhouse gases they emit are still required to pay the UK's climate change levy, are subject to the UK's emissions trading scheme as if they were unabated and are still required to pay the carbon price support levy on the gas they import.

These mechanisms are designed to attach a price on carbon, but in this instance are acting as an additional cost on the implementation of technology vital for the transition.

Government leadership is needed to find the right framework to push businesses to invest in the development of thermal power plants (preferably natural gas based) which abate emissions through carbon capture and reuse technology.

If the UK wishes to avoid the types of disruptions caused by recent spikes in energy prices, then it needs to consider negative carbon technologies in earnest.

Richard Lum is co-chief investment officer at VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities