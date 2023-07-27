Quilter's Marcus Brookes: Is Japan's rising sun here for good?

While recession has so far been avoided, the economic picture has definitely been clouded.

However, one country where that inflationary trend has been very much welcomed is Japan, which is seeing its most sustained bout of inflation in 30 years.

Inflation in Japan reached 4.3% in January, and while it has come down since then, it has remained consistent in the 3.2%-3.5% range.

The Bank of Japan will tighten policy - but not by enough

Now some, especially us in the UK, may say ‘is that it?' and they would perhaps have a point.

But this is a country that has been at near zero levels of inflation for multiple decades.

This spike, though, is coming at a time when the Japanese equity market is having its best performance in quite some time, with the Nikkei up nearly 30% year to date alone.

Now inflation is not the primary trigger for this, but it has certainly helped.

The weak yen has helped drive foreign investment and we have even seen Warren Buffet enter the fray with Berkshire Hathaway taking a stake in some of Japan's trading houses.

Furthermore, geopolitical tensions in Taiwan will have forced many to look to Japan in search of quality Asian companies with strong global presences.

With tourism returning with a bang and consumer confidence is beginning to return after a difficult period following the pandemic.

With earnings holding up and a sustained period of inflation helping to drive margins, Japanese equities time to shine may be a little more sustained than in previous attempts.

But this has ultimately been the problem with investing in Japan in the past - it has flattered to deceive.

Japan is the third largest economy in the world and as such a play on it is a play on investing in the global economy. With global growth slowing and the prospect of recessions in developed markets, should we really trust this new dawn emerging in the Japanese stock market?

Ritu Vohora T. Rowe Price: Japan is gathering momentum

One risk that remains very present on the horizon is what the Bank of Japan does with its yield curve control policy - where bonds have been purchased to anchor interest rates at 0% in an attempt to wake the economy from its slumber.

Expectation has been mounting on Japan to abandon its yield curve control policy and raise rates to tackle rising prices.

So far it has defied pressure to do so, sticking with its ultra-loose monetary policy, insisting it was a sustainable option, but the likelihood is this isn't a long-term position, and the policy will have to change.

Earlier this year, what was once one of the world's most stable, if very low, yields, became incredibly volatile in a short space of time as rumour swirled.

How long this policy holds up remains to be seen. Current Governor, Kazuo Ueda, has only been in the role a matter of months and will have a tight rope to walk to ensure the market does not react badly to whatever decision is made.

Ultimately, however, they will have to do something, even if it is not to completely abandon the yield curve control policy.

Strong H1 for global equities despite 'gloomy outlook'

The most likely scenario is a slow, phased exit from this policy, so as to avoid any sort of taper tantrum.

While this episode will have clear ramifications on the bond market, equities will not be immune.

All this noise and uncertainty will simply result in a volatile market and this could in turn breed some sort of paralysis.

But while economic outcomes are uncertain, quality remains the place to be and Japan has this in abundance with globally recognised companies Mitsubishi, Sony and numerous car manufacturers.

We expect quality companies with strong franchises and high barriers to entry in their given sectors to prosper, regardless of the challenging economic backdrop.

Furthermore, if yields are allowed to climb and the yen strengthens, this will be positive for the more domestically focused companies.

We are also seeing corporate reforms take significant effect with companies willing to part with cash and reward shareholders appropriately.

This global inflationary economic environment is changing the course of Japanese economics for good.

But once the Bank of Japan resolves the predicament it finds itself in, it may just be at a time when global economic sentiment is picking up and Japan could find itself being able to sustain the wave of optimism it has had since the turn of the year and take it into next year and beyond.

Marcus Brookes is chief investment officer at Quilter Investors