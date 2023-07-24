Friday Briefing: United in confusion

Labour and the Lib Dems took a seat each from the Conservatives, both with a hefty swing, and while the Conservatives held onto one seat, their majority was cut from 7,210 to 495 votes.

A lack of ambition is not equal to realism

This general air of ‘we know something's happening but we're not quite sure what it will look like' continues to permeate financial markets, and is perhaps best summed up by this recent Bloomberg survey.