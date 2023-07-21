In June, Elon Musk threw a proverbial spanner into the works, declaring ‘ESG is the devil'. He was responding to a tweet from The Washington Free Beacon captioned ‘From S&P Global to the London Stock Exchange, tobacco companies are crushing Tesla in the ESG ratings…".

Musk highlighted a report which showed Tesla receiving a dismal 37 out of 100 in S&P Global's latest ESG rankings, while the tobacco giant BAT boasted a surprising 88.

It is a situation that verges on the absurd and makes a laughing stock of ESG ratings. Few would conclude that a company whose mission is to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy", can be a less ethical investment than one that sells cigarettes or produces fossil fuels.

This mockery reveals the paradox at the heart of ESG: the concept is inherently subjective and contradictory.

Its meaning lies directly in the eye of the beholder, and ESG ratings appear to defy common sense. Data from scoring agencies is noisy, with the lack of clear criteria and standardised methodologies further muddying the water.

ESG has therefore become somewhat of a have-to-do tick box exercise, and yet few asset managers would debate the need for ethical and sustainable concerns to form part of any sensible investment process.

If ESG is synonymous with sustainability and if, in its broadest sense, sustainability can be understood as mankind's ability to exist and thrive now and indefinitely into the future, then sustainable investing is just sensible investing.

Companies that deliver benefits to society and the environment inherently face fewer long-term risks and are therefore better placed to generate sustainable positive returns for clients over time. From this perspective, ESG investing just makes sense.

But, with the AI momentum trend, ESG is shooting itself in the foot by turning this logic on its head.

Case in point: Nvidia, the chip manufacturer, has emerged as the darling of ESG. According to The Bank of America, it is the fourth-most widely held company in US ESG funds and commonly features as a top-25 holding in many of Europe's ultra-green Article 9 funds, as reported by investment bank Jefferies in June.

Alongside Nvidia, the other AI giants - Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet - are also typically found in the top five of ESG fund holdings. Take the Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF, for example, where these companies collectively constitute just over a quarter of the holdings.

To many investors, this may seem like a win for our planet. Many see these tech titans categorically as "green", with their attractive long-term growth prospects and low carbon footprint relative to earnings.

But big tech's pro-climate rhetoric falls short in the face of other ESG considerations. Problems range from supply chain transparency issues (Apple) to heavy use of packaging (Amazon) to privacy and misinformation (Meta).

And let's not forget the misgivings in recent years over regulation, with Mark Zuckerburg being hauled in front of Congress and, more recently, Musk clashing with the UK government over their "light touch" policy proposals.

Governments and regulators have not kept pace with the recent explosive growth in technology. Policy is already lagging behind, and now we're complicating it with AI.

The existential threat that AI poses on mankind may seem like the stuff of dystopian fiction, but recent research has shown that these fears are becoming alarmingly real.

For example, a recent survey from Yale concluded that 42% of CEOs and 48% of AI experts believe AI has tangible potential to destroy humanity within a decade.

An open letter signed by thousands of academics and industry leaders (including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak) warned of AI as the development of "nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us". Experts have even created a Doomsday Clock, one which is meant to signify "how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making".

At the less extreme (and very realistic) end, estimates from OpenAI suggest that nearly half of all tasks performed by US workers will become automated by AI in just a few years.

If we are to believe such horrors, then there is a terrible irony (and something slightly comical) in allocating to tech-heavy so called sustainability funds - the very technology we're touting as a panacea might also hold the seeds of our undoing.

Sustainable investing demands more than just a catchy acronym and subjective ratings. It requires a comprehensive understanding of the long-term impact of our choices - choices that will decide not just the future of our portfolios, but perhaps of humanity itself.

Georgia Barham is assistant investment manager at Tyndall Investment Management