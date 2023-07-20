While this announcement has been drowned out over the last few months, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse taking centre stage, it is important the BBB does plug the funding gap in the UK.

The BBB and British Patient Capital (BPC), the BBB's venture capital arm, are in a strong position to call for something as radical as a sovereign growth fund. Earlier this year, BPC announced that it had created up to 5,000 additional jobs across the UK, driven company growth, and fuelled innovation through its investments.

The BBB has also posted strong financial returns, with an adjusted return in the financial year 2021-2022 of 18.2%.

For the venture capital industry, this is the kind of positive shakeup the industry needs: not only to plug the funding gap, but to ensure that the UK's innovative businesses have a better chance of securing finance here, rather than losing IP to foreign investors, which could in turn acquire UK businesses.

If a BBB sovereign growth fund were to materialise, the focus should be on those areas that need a funding boost the most and to achieve this, the BBB needs to move beyond the typical founder, to ensure it is not just a certain type of business getting the lion's share of investment.

What I mean by this is the venture capital model is fundamentally broken, with many founders being sidelined: those outside of London, all genders, all ethnicities, LGBTQ+ founders, and those from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds all lose out when it comes to venture capital funding.

An example of this disparity is among women in the UK: they launched more than 150,000 new companies in 2022, but only received 6% of venture capital funding. The BBB's own research concludes that for every £1 of equity investment in the UK in 2021, all-female-founder teams received just 2p.

A study by McKinsey & Company revealed that companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 36% more likely to have above-average financial returns than companies in the bottom quartile.

If the BBB were to launch a sovereign growth fund, there is the opportunity to ensure founders from all backgrounds are backed. This can be addressed with a refocus to early-stage businesses, and setting out a clear funding roadmap to those early-stage founders.

Not everyone has friends and family to tap into at the most critical moment of forming a business - the dreaded ‘Valley of Death'.

By actively supporting early-stage companies with funding, founders will be able to focus more closely on growing their businesses to help drive the UK economy forward. If we have 150,000 new companies being founded by women in 2022 alone, then it will be the vital early stage where they will be looking for funding and the BBB's sovereign growth fund could help deliver this.

There are movements elsewhere in the UK when it comes to policies that could benefit the early-stage investment ecosystem. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced pension fund reforms in his Mansion House speech in July, with the aim of diversifying the range of investments held by UK pension schemes.

The BBB has always been aligned with this thinking, arguing that simple rule changes can lead to better long-term retirement outcomes for the UK's defined contribution pension savers. If the chancellor's reforms result in the pool of around £3trn in pension assets gaining greater exposure to the early-stage, high-growth sector, combined with a BBB sovereign growth fund, we would certainly be on the right path to plugging the early stage funding gap for all founders.

With the refined focus of a sovereign growth fund and changes to pension rules, we can ensure we are developing and retaining a more diverse selection of fast-growth businesses here in the UK, while also attracting and keeping the best talent - something that has become critical in the post-Brexit era.

Early-stage companies are vital for UK tax revenues, and expanding the funding opportunities means expanding the funding available for all.

Sarah Barber is CEO at Jenson Funding Partners