Ritu Vohora T. Rowe Price: Japan is gathering momentum

The post-pandemic reopening of its economy, weak yen, re-opening of China, ongoing structural corporate governance reforms, attractive valuations, signs of a sustainable return of inflation, particularly wage inflation are all piquing the interest of foreign investors towards Japan.

Furthermore, 'the sage of Omaha' Warren Buffett's recent visit to the country and highlighting of opportunities he sees has certainly helped provide a stamp of approval.

The data shows that overseas investors have been buyers of Japanese equities for eight consecutive weeks now at approximately $44bn over this period.

Re-opening

Although the border only re-opened in October 2022 and masks are still abundant, Japan's economy is recovering strongly after the pandemic. Domestic consumption is rebounding, and tourists are flocking to the country.

According to preliminary data released by the Japan Tourism Agency, the country's hotels and other accommodation facilities recorded more than 10 million overnight stays by foreigners in April for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic three years ago. Inbound tourism was buoyed by the weak yen, an increase in international air traffic, and the start of Japan's cherry blossom season.

As Japan's largest trading partner, China's re-opening is also an important factor - helping to boost a number of Japanese exporters and industrials.

Long‑term secular trends like growth in factory automation, use of robotics, and vehicle electrification are also highly supportive of many Japanese industries.

For investors wanting to benefit from China's re-opening, but without taking geopolitical risk ,Japan provides an attractive alternative with a democracy, capitalism, and improving corporate governance.

Japan has navigated China-US geopolitical tensions - exporting to China whilst very much being on the right side of the US.

Path to normalisation

Relative to other major world economies, Japan remains a policy outlier.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to hold short‑term interest rates at ‑0.1% while adhering to its bond‑buying yield curve control (YCC) strategy, with 10‑year JGB yields allowed to fluctuate in the range of around +/‑ 0.5% from the target 0% level.

Japan has the largest pool of private savings in the world. With yields having been kept artificially low for so long, a large portion has been lost to higher rates overseas.

In April, Kazuo Ueda was announced as the new BoJ governor in a surprise move that raised hopes of a potential shift toward policy normalisation.

This would be significant for Japan, unwinding policies that have kept the yen depressed for years, while higher rates would also encourage trillions of dollars of Japanese cash back onshore.

A prime consideration for any potential shift in policy is inflation. Japan appears to be moving to a new inflationary regime, with wages rising at the fastest pace in years. Companies have pricing power again.

This could put pressure to amend or abandon the current policy. However the BoJ remains adamant that it will need to see durable signs of inflation above 2% before its tightens policy.

A tightening of policy could see the yen rally.

Although the weakness of the yen has been supportive of Japan's export‑orientated businesses (e.g. autos), a stronger currency is supportive of a broad range of Japanese industries, beyond just the large export names.

Corporate governance reform

The governance story has been touted for a while, with Abenomics laying down the groundwork in 2015 - but it cannot be overstated.

We are now seeing this come through, with evidence of reforms boosting shareholder returns and more diverse board composition.

In January 2023, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) announced new proposals to put further pressure on companies to meet its higher standards of corporate governance or risk delisting.

This includes properly identifying the company's cost of capital and capital efficiency, especially those that have traded below book value.

Japan's corporates are growing dividends and continuing to buy back stock and return capital to shareholders at record levels.

This is very encouraging in terms of the health of Japanese companies.

New index

Furthermore, at the end of May, the TSE announced details of a new "JPX Prime 150" index, including a list of potential constituents.

The index launched on 3 July 2023 and our view is that the composition is promising.

Large companies with a price-to-book below 1 are excluded, which will act as a huge incentive for these companies to work to improve and raise their valuation.

Currently, large names such as Toyota, MUFG and SoftBank Group are set to be excluded.

It would not be unreasonable to expect a number of these "blue chip" names to seriously consider large sale buybacks in order to improve their valuation.

The metrics under this new method align more closely with the S&P 500 than the TOPIX or Nikkei.

Historically, pushback against investing in Japan is that the return on equity is too low.

Under the new index, the trailing RoE is calculated to be around 15%, double that of the TOPIX Index at present.

This could further bolster the case for governance reform and is a credible option that is more representative of Japan in the context of international comparison.

It also creates a strong incentive for companies to improve returns and raise valuation.

The outlook for Japanese equities is promising, but this will not be without challenges.

With a global slowdown threatening, Japan will not be immune given its export-orientated economy.

In addition, the BoJ faces a tricky balancing act of normalising monetary policy.

Tightening too much and too fast could lead the yen to strengthen too quickly and dent the earnings of the exporters that much of Japan's economy and the TOPIX relies upon.

This could derail the inflation that the BoJ has fought to generate for over 20 years.

Despite heightened macro uncertainty, the outlook for Japan looks brighter. Risks appear priced in, and valuations are attractive relative to other major markets.

This creates opportunities for bottom‑up, fundamental investors to find quality businesses at reasonable prices.

Ritu Vohora is an investment specialist at T. Rowe Price