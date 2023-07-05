COP27 was a prime example of this, with many feeling that its fossil fuel ambitions fell short, with many observers especially disappointed at leaders for not strengthening the language and commitment to cut emissions.

The year before, COP26 was dubbed as the most exclusionary summit to date with a lack of affordable accommodation for attendees and concerns around accessibility for attendees with disabilities.

Even this year's COP has already gathered controversy given that it is being held in the UAE - which is one of the world's largest fossil-fuel exporters.

Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president, has also come under fire after a series of anonymous Wikipedia edits made since March sought to play down his involvement in the oil business.

Overall, the format of COP itself fosters exclusivity over accessibility - with all previous COPs gathering criticism for its exclusion of countries, lack of diversity at the conference and cost to attend.

The reality now is that companies and the investment community are faced with ambitious climate targets. Net-zero targets may have been set and international agreements signed but we are still a long way away from concrete progress.

The net-zero transition

So, the question is, how can companies make effective progress along the road to net zero?

Well, firstly, we know companies cannot do this alone and they should not be expected to either.

Big corporates can have a sustainability strategy and can appoint someone to oversee it, but for small businesses it is quite a challenge. There is also that additional layer of complexity for investors who have stakes in companies.

If you are a startup, you are grappling with getting your idea off the ground as well as managing your impact on the environment all at the same time.

Therefore, it is vital that companies are equipped with the right support and investors are connected to viable proposals.

The government also needs to shape new policies, driven by change if we truly want to take the planet out of the emergency room.

In fact, there has never been a better time for investors to make those connections now.

Green technology is emerging as a magnet for VC funds and sustainability is fast becoming the poster child for the London start-up scene therefore businesses working in that field will be at the heart of investment strategy in the years to come.

For companies, there is also tangible benefits to taking an active approach to sustainability.

According to the World Economic Forum, a quarter of a company's market value is in its reputation 25% and with sustainability being so closely tied to consumer trust, effective corporate social responsibility (CSR) can increase market valuation.

With the onus on sustainability and statistics pointing to the real benefits of net zero, it is undoubtedly daunting for companies.

The point of forums like Reset Connect is to get companies, the investment community and policymakers who are already doing things well to talk about what they do, how to speed up adoption, what funding they use and other learnings.

The fintech revolution is a prime example of how we should aim to be reducing carbon emissions on a similar scale.

Just as technology is now synonymous with finance, such as online banking apps, we need to see that same relationship carved between sustainability, corporates and the investment community.

Post pandemic, we should also be taking advantage of the opportunity to network face to face again and pool the learnings that the corporate sector has and share them among peers to help everyone benefit.

The next decade will increasingly become about impact, how we measure it, what we put our money into and what we really value.

Therefore, when the dial on sustainability is not moving fast enough, companies should not be waiting for it to shift but getting up and pushing it.

Duncan Reid is co-founder of Reset Connect London