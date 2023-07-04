The direct risk of contagion is very low. The problems we saw at US banks were down to deposit concentration and asset-liability mismatches.

Although there is variation across emerging economies, we broadly see a positive picture for emerging market banks, which are better capitalised and subject to tighter regulations.

The banks we focus on are high quality, deposit-taking franchises, with granular (or well-diversified) deposit bases and closely matched assets and liabilities.

They are therefore not exposed to the deposit flight-risk that regional US banks have struggled with.

The prospect of significant interest rate hikes in developed and emerging markets is now much lower than was predicted a couple of months ago.

This is particularly the case in emerging markets, where central banks have by and large been very proactive in raising rates to bring inflation under control.

Consequently, we now have falling rates of inflation in many emerging economies, and high real policy rates in countries such as Brazil.

Emerging market central banks to start cutting interest rates this year, which has implications for where we look to allocate capital across the banking sector.

Structural growth and change drivers

Our more muted outlook for the level of interest rates means that the boost banks have had from rising net interest margins has largely played out.

We have therefore looked to limit our exposure to the banks that are more sensitive to the level of interest rates and instead are focused on those banks that benefit from good structural drivers.

These broadly fall into two camps: structural growth, and structural change drivers.

Indian banks are a great example of a structural growth story.

The ratio of credit to GDP in India is very low, relative to other emerging markets, and we think it could grow to three times the level it is today.

The under penetration of financial services in the country should drive significant demand in the coming years for things like credit cards, savings accounts, and insurance products.

Importantly, there are also very good levels of asset quality and well-diversified deposit bases at Indian banks, which trade on attractive valuations relative to the broader Indian market.

A good structural change story is apparent in the Greek banking market.

The legacy of the Greek government-debt crisis means that the sector has largely been avoided, but the Greek banks have undergone enormous repair over the past decade.

Loan-to-deposit ratios have fallen from 150% to 60% and a decade of very low loan growth now means that we see excellent asset quality in the sector, and multiple equity raises have left the system well capitalised.

As a result, there are several high-quality deposit-taking banks that have strong balance sheets, are paying dividends and trading on particularly attractive valuations.

Many opportunities

There are also numerous opportunities in other pockets of the emerging market banking sector.

One of the benefits of utilising a close-ended structure is the ability it gives us to look for opportunities further down the market capitalisation scale and across the full spectrum of emerging market economies.

We see opportunities among Georgian banks, where limited competition and a fast-growing loans market has created a good environment for growth.

Looking to Asia, we also like Indonesian banks, where consolidation in the market and a higher commodity price environment will continue to drive profitability.

The emerging market universe is a diverse melting pot and the banking sector is no exception.

We are cautious of Brazilian and Chinese banks where we have concerns that some of Brazil's banks may struggle from a highly indebted consumer and the impact of higher interest rates, while in China we are cognisant that banks are being used to reflate the property market.

Ultimately, our positive view of emerging market banks is supported by their healthy balance sheets, cheap valuations and decent dividend yields, along with the plethora of investment opportunities we see in banks benefiting from structural growth and structural change in their respective countries.

Chris Tennant is co-portfolio manager of Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd